How you can honor Betty White and her love of animals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the Cleveland APL to show us how every donation, no matter how small, makes a big difference when it comes to caring for rescued animals. The Cleveland APL relies on donations to operate. Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday and a social media movement is urging people to honor her memory by making a donation to a local animal rescue or shelter. Click here to learn more about the Cleveland APL and how you can make a donation.

