CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to sample amazing food and drinks from some of Northeast Ohio’s favorite chefs.

“Taste of the Browns” is Monday, Oct. 2 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The annual event is a major fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

This year’s honorary co-chairs are Browns Pro Bowl Guard Joel Bitonio, 2023 Hall of Fame enshrinee Joe Thomas and chef Rocco Whalen.

