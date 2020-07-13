How the Children’s Museum of Cleveland is keeping visitors safe amid coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When the Children’s Museum of Cleveland reopened last week, they put several changes in place to keep visitors safe.
They’re limiting the number of tickets they sell, requiring registration and prepurchase of tickets online, performing health screenings at the entrance, and everyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask.
FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton stopped by the museum to see how the safety guidelines are being implemented. He managed to have some fun, too.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com here:
- 2-year-old girl shot and killed in Lorain, 2 others injured
- Disney won’t give you a picture from your ride if you don’t wear a mask
- Marietta RT: Sewah Studios
- Marietta RT: Valley Gem Sternwheeler River Cruise
- Marietta RT: Busy Bee Restaurant