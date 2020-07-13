How the Children’s Museum of Cleveland is keeping visitors safe amid coronavirus pandemic

1  of  3
Kickin' It With Kenny

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When the Children’s Museum of Cleveland reopened last week, they put several changes in place to keep visitors safe.

They’re limiting the number of tickets they sell, requiring registration and prepurchase of tickets online, performing health screenings at the entrance, and everyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton stopped by the museum to see how the safety guidelines are being implemented. He managed to have some fun, too.

