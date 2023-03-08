CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s one of Cleveland’s oldest races, but did you know that the St. Malachi Church Race/Walk fuels 15 ministries at the church? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s Race/Walk and learns more about the programs supported from funds raised at the event. To learn more about the 44th St. Malachi Church Run/Walk click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction