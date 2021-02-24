How Soup 4 The Soul is feeding families lots of new opportunities

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Lake Metroparks has beautifully groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The trails at Chapin Forest in Kirtland are also lit at night to provide a unique outdoor experience for visitors. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton put on some skis and checked out the trails. He also took a fall (on purpose) to teach us all the best way to get back up again! Click here to learn more about cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the Lake Metroparks.