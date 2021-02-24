How Soup 4 The Soul is feeding families lots of new opportunities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning learning more about this year’s Soup 4 The Soul event. This year marks the 8th year for Soup 4 The Soul and because of the pandemic organizers have created a virtual drive-in event. Soup 4 The Soul raises important funds for the non-profit “Strengthening Our Students’ which provides all kinds of opportunities for young people and families, including summer camp, tutoring and scholarships. To learn more about Soup 4 The Soul and Strengthening Our Students click here.

