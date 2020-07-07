LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — It is one of the most popular shopping destinations in Northeast Ohio. And as FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton found out Tuesday morning, the management and retailers at Legacy Village are working hard to keep visitors safe from coronavirus.
Kenny stopped by Drybar, Bar Louie, and an outdoor yoga class put on by barre3 to see how COVID-19 has changed how they operate.
For more information on how Legacy Village is dealing with the coronavirus, click here.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com here:
- How Legacy Village is keeping shoppers safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- 103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
- Illinois woman charged with battery after dispute with masks, yelling ‘white power’
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- Akron man shot multiple times while riding 4-wheeler