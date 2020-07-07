1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

How Legacy Village is keeping shoppers safe amid coronavirus pandemic

Kickin' It With Kenny

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — It is one of the most popular shopping destinations in Northeast Ohio. And as FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton found out Tuesday morning, the management and retailers at Legacy Village are working hard to keep visitors safe from coronavirus.

Kenny stopped by Drybar, Bar Louie, and an outdoor yoga class put on by barre3 to see how COVID-19 has changed how they operate.

For more information on how Legacy Village is dealing with the coronavirus, click here.

W3Schools

The latest headlines from FOX8.com here:

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral