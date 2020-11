KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Lake Metroparks Farmpark holiday event is a family tradition for many in Northeast Ohio. This year the pandemic has the popular event taking a different route where guests stay in their car and tour the grounds to enjoy the holiday themed lights. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning in Kirtland to preview Country Lights. Click here for more information about Lake Metroparks Farmpark Country Lights.