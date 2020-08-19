History in the making as artists create Underground Railroad mural

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — A public mural project is underway along Willis St. in downtown Bedford.

The Bedford Downtown Alliance, Graffiti HeArt and Crossroads Universal teamed up for the Underground Railroad mural.

According to the Bedford Downtown Alliance, many people don’t know the historical significance of the Underground Railroad in Bedford.

The town was known for it’s strong anti-slavery sentiment — making Bedford a stop along the Underground Railroad.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got to witness as several artists came together to work on the mural.

