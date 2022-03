CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Brothers Lounge is one of Northeast Ohio’s most treasured music venues. The historic venue was forced to shut down for two years during the pandemic and took advantage of that time to remodel and recreate it’s menu and vision. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured the newly updated hot spot and showed us why music fans can get very excited about Brothers Lounge doors opening back up.

