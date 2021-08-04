Heinen’s shares huge buffet of Summer Recipe Ideas

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The chefs from Heinen’s opened up their Summer Cookbook and shared a variety of recipes with Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton. From great grill recipes to salads using fresh stone fruit to recipes that need NO cooking at all, Heinen’s is sharing all of these recipes and they are listed below.

Chargrilled Oysters

1 stick Heinen’s Salted Butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, grated

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup Heinen’s Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

salt, pepper and cayenne, to taste

1 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

12 oysters on the half shell

Mix the butter, garlic, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, cheese, salt, pepper, cayenne and parsley and set aside.

Place the oysters on a preheated 350°F grill, let cook until the juice start to bubble, spoon in 1 tablespoon of the butter mixture onto each oyster, sprinkle on the cheese and cook until the cheese is golden brown.

Serve immediately with extra butter, lemon wedges, hot sauce and bread.

Makes 2 servings

Grilled Mussels & Clams

3 dozen littleneck clams

3 dozen mussels

1 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup Heinen’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

8 cloves of garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced

3 pepperoncini peppers

salt, pepper

1 loaf of French Bread, sliced and grilled

Preheat your grill and toast the bread.

Clean the shellfish and throw out any shells that are already open. Place the mussels and clams in a large aluminum container that fits your grill. Pour in the wine and olive oil. Add the garlic, parsley, pepperoncini peppers, salt and pepper. Toss all together.

Place on the grill and close the lid. Grill about 15 minutes then check. It may take another five minutes for all shells to open.

Place the shellfish in a large, deep bowl with the juices from the pan, and surround it with the grilled bread.

Grilled Shrimp Boil Foil Packets

1-1/2 lbs. baby potatoes, scrubbed

4 medium ears fresh corn, shucked

4 links smoked andouille sausage, each link cut into thirds

1-1/4 lbs. Jumbo, EZ-peel, deveined shrimp

Heinen’s Olive Oil

Heinen’s Salted Butter, 2 tsp. per packet

Lemons

Hot Sauce, your favorite brand

Old Bay Seafood Seasoning

Fresh parsley

Place potatoes in a medium pot. Fill with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are just tender. Drain and run under cold water to stop the cooking process.

Wrap each ear of corn in a damp paper towel. Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Slice the corn into 1-inch thick rounds with a serrated knife. Set aside.

Preheat a grill to 425°F.

Cut eight 12-inch long pieces of foil. You will use two pieces per foil pack. Place three pieces of corn in the center of a foil piece. Place 4-5 potatoes below the corn and 3 pieces of sausage. Place 4-5 pieces of shrimp on top of the other ingredients. Spritz everything with a bit of olive oil. Place two teaspoons of butter cut into pieces on the shrimp. Squeeze the juice from two lemon wedges onto the shrimp. Add a few dashes of hot sauce and up to 1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning on top of the shrimp and veggies. Add about 1 tablespoon of freshly chopped parsley.

Fold two opposite corners of a double layer of foil towards the center of the pack, then repeat with the remaining corners, pressing the foil tightly closed. Repeat with the remaining ingredients until you have four packs ready to grill.

Place the foil packs on the grill grates and cook for 12-15 minutes until the shrimp is opaque and everything is hot throughout. Remove from the grill.

Open the foil packs and garnish with extra parsley, if desired, before serving. Serve hot.

Makes 8 packets

Grilled Tilapia with Pesto Veggies Foil Packets

4–6 cups chopped summer vegetables (zucchini, peppers, corn, and cherry tomatoes)

1/4 cup Heinen’s Pesto

1 lb. fresh tilapia fillets

4 lemon slices

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat grill to medium, about 400°F.

In a bowl, combine vegetables and pesto and stir until well coated. Divide vegetable mixture between 4 large sheets of foil.

Top each pile of veggies with a piece of tilapia. Add a slice of lemon and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Fold sides of foil up to meet in the middle and fold closed, then fold in sides to seal foil packets.

Add foil packets to grill and cook for approximately 10 minutes. Tilapia is done when it is white instead of translucent and flakes easily with a fork.

Drain excess liquid from packets before serving.

Makes 4 packets

Lesson 2: No Cooking Required

Watermelon Gazpacho

6 cups cubed seedless watermelon, plus more for topping

4 large heirloom tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 white onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 scallion, chopped

2 cucumbers, chopped, plus more for topping

Juice of 2 limes

2 cups fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded

Salt and Pepper

Heinen’s Crumbled feta, for topping

Place the watermelon, tomatoes, garlic, onion, scallion, cucumbers, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeno and 2 teaspoons each salt and pepper in a blender. Pulse a few times, to achieve a chunky texture.

Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Serve topped with more watermelon, cucumber, and feta cheese.

Makes 4 servings

Bay Scallop Ceviche

3/4 cup Fresh Lime Juice, about 6 limes

1/4 cup Heinen’s Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (in Produce Dept.)

1 lb. Heinen’s Bay Scallops (in Seafood Dept. Frozen Case)

1 Medium Avocado, chopped into small cubes

1 Tomato, chopped

1/2 Red Onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped

1/2 tsp. Heinen’s Salt

Start by squeezing your limes into a bowl. Then add orange juice. Stir to combine. Add scallops to the lime/orange juice mixture and make sure the juice completely covers the scallops. Place the bowl in the fridge and marinate for 4-6 hours.

Right before scallops are done marinating, cut all other ingredients and mix together in a bowl.

Drain 90% of the liquid from the scallops, and add scallops to the bowl with all of the other ingredients. Mix gently. Add a pinch of sea salt. Serve with Tortilla Chips.

Zoodles & Veggies

2 – 16 oz. pkgs. Heinen’s Zucchini Spirals (in the Produce Dept.)

2 cups mushrooms

1 cup broccoli

1 cup carrots

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup chives

1/2 cup hemp seeds

16 oz. Heinen’s Marinara Sauce (in case with fresh pasta)

Place zucchini spirals in a large bowl. Wash and chop all other veggies and chives. For ease, use a food processor to coarsely chop mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and spinach and use a knife to chop the chives.

Combine the chopped veggies with the zucchini spirals, top with marinara and hemp seeds.

Makes 4 servings

Lesson 3: It’s Stone Fruits Season

Honey & Basil Peach Fruit Salad

4 large ripe yellow peaches, sliced

1 cup blackberries

3/4 cup blueberries

Pomegranate Arils

6 large basil leaves, cut into ribbons

1-2 tsps. Heinen’s Honey

1/2 lime, juiced

Add peaches, blackberries, blueberries, pomegranate arils, and basil leaves to a large bowl. Drizzle honey and lime juice, toss with tongs and serve.

Makes 6 servings

Grilled Stone Fruit Salad

2 firm ripe peaches, halved, pits removed

2 firm ripe plums, halved, pits removed

2 firm ripe apricots, halved, pits removed

2 tbsp. Heinen’s Butter, melted

6 oz. container Heinen’s Baby Arugula

4 oz. Heinen’s Crumbled Feta Cheese (in the Dairy Dept.)

1/4 cup Oven Roasted Sliced Almonds

Two Brothers Raspberry Blush Vinaigrette

Heat grill. Brush cut sides of peaches, plums and apricots with melted butter. Place fruit cut sides down on grill over medium heat. Close grill and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until grill marks form; turn 90° and cook 2 to 3 minutes longer to make perpendicular grill marks.

Transfer fruit to cutting board; let cool 5 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Cut fruit into wedges.

Add arugula to large bowl and toss with vinaigrette to coat. Transfer to serving platter. Top with grilled fruit, cheese and almonds.

Serve with additional vinaigrette.

Cinnamon & Stone Fruit Clafoutis

1-1/2 lbs. stone fruit (such as plums, cherries, peaches, nectarines, and apricots)

5 Heinen’s Large Eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. Heinen’s Ground Cinnamon

1/2 tsp. fine salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups Heinen’s Whole Milk

3 tbsp. Heinen’s Unsalted Butter, melted, plus more for coating the baking dish

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish generously with butter.

Halve the fruit, then remove and discard the pits. Cut into 1/2- to 3/4-inch-thick slices. Place in the baking dish and arrange into a single layer; set aside.

Combine the eggs, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl and whisk until smooth and the sugar is dissolved. Add the flour and whisk until just smooth. Add the milk, 3 tablespoons butter, and vanilla and whisk until just combined. Slowly pour over the fruit (to prevent the fruit from floating) in the prepared baking dish.

Bake until set, puffed, and light golden-brown around the edges, about 50 minutes. Place the baking dish on a wire rack and let cool for 15 minutes (the clafoutis will deflate). Cut into squares, dust with powdered sugar, and serve warm.

Lesson 4: Frozen Treats

Blueberry Fruit-sicles

1-½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1-½ tbsp. Heinen’s Honey

2-½ cups vanilla yogurt, whole milk or reduced fat

4-6 tbsp. Heinen’s Milk

Heat the blueberries and honey together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Simmer several minutes until the blueberries start to burst and release their juices. Mash them a little with a fork leaving some berries whole. Remove from heat and cool.

Whisk the yogurt and milk together in a bowl. Use just enough milk to thin the yogurt out to a pourable consistency.

Gently fold the cooled blueberry mixture into the yogurt. To retain a swirly pattern, do not mix it too much.

Pour the mixture into popsicles molds. Place popsicle sticks into the molds, cover, and freeze overnight until solid.

To unmold, dip the popsicle molds in warm water and then pull the popsicles out.

No Churn Mango Lassi Ice Cream

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 cups Heinen’s Frozen Mango Chunks

1 tbsp. Heinen’s Honey

Pinch ground cardamom

Spoon the yogurt into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

Add the frozen yogurt cubes to a food processor along with the mango, honey and cardamom. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until scoopable, about 1 hour.

Strawberry-Mango Snow Cone

Ice

2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

1 pint strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 lime juiced, plus wedges for garnish

Mint, for garnish

Fill a food processor with ice. Process until the ice is very fine, like snow. Add the mangoes and strawberries and pulse to blend. Pile the crushed ice into dessert glasses or dishes and squeeze over the lime juice. Garnish with lime wedges and mint leaves; serve immediately.