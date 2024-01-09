CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and learns more about the new Community Resource Center. This new addition offers a grocery store shopping experience and access to more than 15 non-profit services under one roof.
Grocery shopping & access to more than a dozen community services now part of Greater Cleveland Food Bank
by: Kenny Crumpton
