Great Lakes Science Center heads outside with summer events & ‘Science Under the Sun’

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Parents and students are criticizing a Florida high school for digitally altering photos in a yearbook to cover up nearly 100 females students whose clothes the school officials deemed too immodest.

"I kind of laughed at first and was confused," said Riley O’Keefe, a freshman at Bartram Trail High School. "When I saw how many girls it happened to I was really angry and it really upset me that they went through and looked through girls' photos like that."