Great Lakes Science Center heads outside with summer events & ‘Science Under the Sun’

Kickin' It With Kenny
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center has lots of ‘hands-on’ outside fun planned for this summer. Outdoor tents overlooking NorthCoast Harbor is where the Science Center will be offering a new series of interactive STEM programming called ‘Science Under the Sun’. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton put his imagination and engineering skills to the test and previewed some of the different topics that will be offered. Click here to learn more about The Great Lakes Science Center and Science Under the Sun.

