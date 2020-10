BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Bedford Reservation is one of the oldest and largest reservations in Northeast Ohio. Consequently the park has a huge variety of trees and that diversity means a great spectrum of Fall color with the changing of the leaves. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the Bedford Reservation and shows us all the different ways you can enjoy this gem in the Emerald Necklace!

