CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Bridal Shows are a great way to meet local vendors, get inspired, and plan a wedding. The Huntington Convention Center has opened back up and welcomes the ‘Today’s Bride’ bridal show this weekend in downtown Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews the event and shows how planners focused on providing a safe environment for couples to enjoy a wonderful experience while shopping for wedding ideas. Click here for more information about the Today’s Bride bridal show.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction