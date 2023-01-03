CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Whether you work from home or in an office, there are many simple exercises you can do at a desk to get some fitness in your day. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton teams up with Hope Yoga to teach his co-workers some simple techniques. To learn more about Hope Yoga click here.
Fox 8 Morning Show team learns simple exercises you can do at your desk
by: Kenny Crumpton
