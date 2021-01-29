Explore the CLE with a visit to the Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There’s a push during the pandemic to get out and support small businesses in Cleveland neighborhoods. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton explains the unique partnership between Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Destination Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland Alliance to showcase 16 Cleveland neighborhoods and small businesses within those neighborhoods. The goal of the whole project is to encourage residents to support locally owned restaurants, shops and hospitality businesses. Today Kenny spotlights the Glenville neighborhood. For more information on this neighborhood partnership click here.