KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton dished up breakfast to a skunk at the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at the Penitentiary Glen Reservation, but made sure the skunk had to dig for its' food just like it would in the wild. Rehab specialists with the Lake Metroparks make sure wildlife in their care receive both physical and mental stimulation. Kenny learned more about the wildlife rehab work being done and also highlighted the 'Wild Winter Nights' program happening in December.