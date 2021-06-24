Do you dream of opening a restaurant or launching a food product? ‘Edwins Too’ wants to help – Kenny explains

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to Cleveland chef and entrepreneur Brandon Chrostowski to create a place to grow culinary dreams. Brandon’s restaurant ‘Edwins Too’ is a place where he hopes to see people with a dream of opening a restaurant or launching a food product hone their skills for success. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at ‘Edwins Too’ and learned how the restaurant is also an incubator and pop-up kitchen in addition to being a great place for brunch and special events. Click here for more information