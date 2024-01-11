CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Disney On Ice has skated into Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with their ‘Magic In The Stars’ show. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton put on a pair of ice skates to preview all the special features in this magical show. Click here for ticket information. production.
‘Disney On Ice’ has Kenny wearing skates to get close to all the magic
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Download the FOX 8 App
Things to do in NE Ohio
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now