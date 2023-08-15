STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at Culver’s Restaurant in Strongsville learning all about frozen custard and how you can enjoy a delicious concrete creation and help the Cleveland APL. ‘Concretes For A Cause’ is a special promotion Culver’s is offering through September 14th in which one dollar from every concrete mixer sold will be donated to the Cleveland APL.

The 9th annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon will be broadcast live on Fox 8 from 6 am to 7:30 pm on Thursday, September 14. Funds raised during the event will help the thousands of animals the Cleveland APL cares for every year. Culver’s is a family-favorite restaurant known for their local ButterBurgers, Fresh Frozen Custard & Wisconsin Cheese Curds.