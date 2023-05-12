CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Talented Cleveland school students made a big impression on Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton with the different ways they are making their voices heard for the 24th Annual Rock Your World STEAM Family Festival. Kenny had the chance to hang out with some of the students and staff who are participating in the event and got a special preview of some of the performances that will inspire students and families.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction