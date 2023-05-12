CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Talented Cleveland school students made a big impression on Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton with the different ways they are making their voices heard for the 24th Annual Rock Your World STEAM Family Festival. Kenny had the chance to hang out with some of the students and staff who are participating in the event and got a special preview of some of the performances that will inspire students and families.
Cleveland students are ready to Rock Your World at the STEAM family festival
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now