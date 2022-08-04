CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A big piece of Cleveland history has been transformed into a brand new rock climbing gym that offers something for people of all skill levels. What was once a Masonic Temple in the Tremont neighborhood is now Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives us a tour and takes a climb. Click here to learn more about Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.

