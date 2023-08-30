CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Rowing Foundation’s 27th Annual Head of the Cuyahoga Regatta happens Saturday September 16th and the event will attract thousands of rowers from all over the country. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews the exciting race which takes place on what’s known as the toughest rowing course in the country — the Cuyahoga River. Click here for more information about the Head of the Cuyahoga Regatta.

