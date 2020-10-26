Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates Holocene Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Get ready for a Holocene Halloween at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

The museum is exploring all the ways that science intersects with the holiday.

Holocene is the current geological epoch. But it actually dates back more than 11,000 years to just after the last glacial period.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent Monday morning at the museum to show visitors what they’ll find at the celebration.

