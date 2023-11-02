CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Art has a new exhibit featuring over 100 works from French Impressionist artist Edgar Degas and contemporaries. The special exhibit is called “Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism” and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes a peek. Click here for more information.
Cleveland Museum of Art is the only place you’ll see this collection of Degas work
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
