Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill brings taste of Puerto Rico to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month and as part of the celebration, FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid a visit to a Latin fusion restaurant specializing in Puerto Rican cuisine.

Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill specializes in a Puerto Rican culinary staple called a mofongo. It’s made with green plantains, mashed with salt, garlic oil and small pieces of crunch chicharron in a wooden pilon.

Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill is located on the city’s west side. For more information, click here.

