CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is the fifth year the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo lights up for the holiday season and this year’s Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC is bigger and brighter than ever. Over a half a million lights and a new Gingerbread Village headline this year’s show and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives us a sneak preview. Click here for more information.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s ‘Wild Winter Lights’ is bigger & brighter than ever
by: Kenny Crumpton
