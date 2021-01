STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks has so many ‘cool’ offerings to get you outside to enjoy the winter months. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learned about some of the activities and programs — from the Strongsville Toboggan Chutes, to a trail challenge where you can earn prizes to outdoor family nature programs. Click here to learn more about the Cleveland Metroparks winter activities.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction