CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — She’s dressing Hollywood stars and creating big waves in the world of sustainable fashion. Cleveland’s Cierra Boyd is all about creating unique pieces with the philosophy ‘nothing goes to waste’. She is the founder of Friskmegood and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited her design studio to learn more.
Cleveland fashion designer having big impact on world of sustainable fashion
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now