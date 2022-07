CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland fashion designer Valerie Mayen, owner of the popular Yellowcake clothing shop, has created an ‘out-of-this-world’ Star Wars-inspired collection.

The Project Runway Alum is hosting a fun-filled fashion event showcasing her Star Wars line on July 23rd at the 78th Street Studios. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with Valerie to get a preview.

Click here to learn more about Yellowcake and the ‘Force in Vogue’ Star Wars-themed fashion show.