Cleveland artist attracting nationwide acclaim for her talent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland artist Stina Aleah is a self-taught painter who turned to art while healing from a sports injury. Once she picked up a paintbrush there was no turning back. Stina’s gained a nationwide reputation for her talent and has paintings in collections across the country. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited Stina in her studio and learned more about how the talented painter uses her life experiences to create breathtaking oil paintings. Click here to learn more about artist Stina Aleah.

