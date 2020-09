BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Bedford played an important role in the Underground Railroad and a recently completed mural illustrates that history. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton met the three talented artists who were commissioned to create the detailed artwork. He also learned how different parts of the mural depict different pieces of Bedford’s history helping people with the Underground Railroad. To learn more about this beautiful ‘Road to Freedom’ mural click here.

