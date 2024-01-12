CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spends the morning with a huge Browns fan who is ready for the Wild Card Playoff Game on Saturday between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. Chef Rocco Whalen has special plans and menus for his Fahrenheit restaurant located on Cleveland’s Public Square to help all Browns fans cheer the team onto victory.

