‘Chase the Flavor’ offers virtual food experience with local chefs

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The coronavirus pandemic has more people staying home and eating in. Why not let some of the best chefs in Northeast Ohio inspire your next dinner?

That’s the idea behind a new virual food experience called “Chase the Flavor.”

Event planner Amy Pappas came up with the idea and reached out to some local chefs to see if they’d want to take part.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning in the kitchen with some of the chefs who agreed to take part.

Each week, they provide a list of ingredients you can buy ahead of time and then you get to watch live via Zoom as a chef prepares the meal.

The classes are donation-based and a portion of the proceeds go to a charity of the chef’s choice.

For more information, head to the “Chase the Flavor” Facebook page.

