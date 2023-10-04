CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews the 14th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Fest where more than 80 films from all over the world will be screened. Local filmmakers also a part of this esteemed film festival. Click here to learn more about the films and show times.
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews the 14th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Fest where more than 80 films from all over the world will be screened. Local filmmakers also a part of this esteemed film festival. Click here to learn more about the films and show times.