PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Food, dance, henna tattoos, jewelry and more awaits guests at this year’s India Festival USA. The event celebrates the culture of India and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews the popular festival in this edition of Kickin’ It With Kenny. The 14th Annual India Festival USA happens Saturday September 16th at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. Click here to see the festival schedule and learn more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction