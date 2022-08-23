CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center has an out-of-this-world celebration planned to help you feel a part of historic Artemis Launch. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets the rundown on everything from FREE admission on Saturday to live launch streaming on Monday and much more. Click here to learn more about Artemis Celebration Weekend at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction