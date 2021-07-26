Camping with Kenny at new Lake Metroparks campgrounds

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake Metroparks has 11 campsites in 10 different parks to give you an authentic rustic camping experience. The sites are set back from the developed park areas to offer a quiet, intimate and natural experience. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton hiked to Indian Point Park to learn more about the unique campsite offerings. Each site has an area to pitch a tent, build a fire, but do not have restrooms or running water. Paddle-in sites are also available where you can kayak or canoe to reach the campsite. To learn more about all of these offerings how to make a reservation click here.