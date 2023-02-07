CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is a kid again at the Children’s Museum of Cleveland as he explores a brand new exhibit called ‘Bubbles’.
Click here to learn about the new exhibit ‘Bubbles’.
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is a kid again at the Children’s Museum of Cleveland as he explores a brand new exhibit called ‘Bubbles’.
Click here to learn about the new exhibit ‘Bubbles’.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now