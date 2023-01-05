CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Bright Side Restaurant on West 25th Street is all about comfort food made with healthy ingredients and the popular dining spot also is dedicated to offering a bright and fresh atmosphere to bring people together ‘in a warm and happy way’. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out the Bright Side.
Bright Side Restaurant looks to brighten & freshen up CLEVE dining scene
by: Kenny Crumpton
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now