CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Oaks Lakeside Restaurant sits on the shores of beautiful Chippewa Lake. The historic dining spot is known for its delicious food and for hosting memorable events. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the popular dining destination and saw first hand how the location is the icing on the cake. Click here for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction