CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The BorderLight International Theatre and Fringe Festival is back and ready to wow audiences in 15 different venues from Public Square to Playhouse Square. Over 150 artists from all over the world will be performing in Cleveland at this unique festival and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton introduces us to a couple of the performers to give us a preview. Click here to learn more about BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction