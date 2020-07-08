1  of  5
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with 70 never-before-seen lantern displays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Even if you’ve been to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the last two Asian Lantern Festivals, you’re guaranteed to see something new in year three.

This year’s festival, which kicks off Wednesday night, will feature more than 70 never-before-seen lantern displays. It runs through August 23.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a preview of the festival on Wednesday morning.

To allow for proper social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a limited number of tickets available each night.

Anyone wishing to attend is urged to reserve tickets ahead of time.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, they are taking several steps to keep visitors safe:

  • One-way directional flow
  • Hand-washing stations
  • Frequent sanitization of zoo grounds

Visitors older than six will be required to wear a mask.

The limited time, after-hours event will run Wednesday through Sunday evenings 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 8 through August 23.

For more information, click here.

