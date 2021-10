CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Acclaimed singer-songwriter and Cleveland native Anne E. DeChant visited the Fox 8 News in the Morning studio to perform the music of Carole King. King is being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer also talked with Anne about the art of songwriting and what is it about Carole King’s songs that make them timeless. To learn more about the music of Anne E. DeChant click here.

