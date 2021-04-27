INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad gets back on track starting May 1st. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton climbed on board and learned about the different excursions available this Spring and Summer including ‘Dinner on the Train’ rides and Hike, Bike & Kayak excursions. Click here to learn more about all the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad offers.
All Aboard! Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back on track
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad gets back on track starting May 1st. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton climbed on board and learned about the different excursions available this Spring and Summer including ‘Dinner on the Train’ rides and Hike, Bike & Kayak excursions. Click here to learn more about all the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad offers.