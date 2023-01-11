CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you are thinking about buying a boat or simply like to ‘dream’ about one day owning a boat, the Cleveland I-X Center is the place for you January 12-15th. The Cleveland 2023 Boat Show is in town and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out some of the new and used boats on display and learns about the many educational presentations taking place on six stages. Click here to learn more about the 2023 Cleveland Boat Show.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction