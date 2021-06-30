’99 Treasures’ helps young artists create a path to success

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — 99 Treasures is a local non-profit organization that helps young artists hone their skills and sell their creations. The organization was recently awarded a grant from the Cleveland Black Futures Fund which looks to invest in and strengthen Black-led and Black-serving social change organizations. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning surrounded by talented young people and learned more about the high quality, one-of-a-kind, and hand-crafted items created and sold at 99 Treasures. Kenny also learned about the important life lessons taught at the non-profit to guide these young people to a successful future.