KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University’s School of Fashion is considered one of the greatest programs in the world. It consistently ranks in the Top 10 in the United States and one of the top 25 programs in the world. Every Spring the senior students showcase their work in a much anticipated Spring Fashion Show. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews this year’s Spring Fashion Show.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction