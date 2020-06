CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Body Worlds RX opens today at the Great Lakes Science Center.This brand new exhibit offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the amazing biology of humans and the dramatic effects of disease — from organs to muscles to the nervous system and skeletal structures. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton takes us inside the exhibit for a peek at what you will see and learn when you visit. For more information click here.

