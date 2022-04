MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — The annual Grand River Canoe & Kayak Race is right around the corner.

The 8.5 mile race from Harpersfield Covered Bridge to Hidden Valley Park is on Sat., April 23, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. You have to register for the race by Mon., April 18.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each race category.

Participants are encouraged to wear a fun hat while they race.

Click here for more information on the race.